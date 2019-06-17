Laurel Main Street’s Judi Holifield was selected Outstanding Main Street Director at Mississippi Main Street Association’s 30th annual awards luncheon in downtown Jackson.
Sweet Somethings Bakery and Bed and Breakfast, on Central Avenue, was winner of the award for Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project and Guild & Gentry, on North Magnolia Street, was the winner of the Outstanding Visual Merchandising award.
“One of the first tasks Judi set for herself when she became the executive director of Laurel Main Street was to dream big,” according to her nomination letter. “She went to a meeting of people who had largely given up on downtown Laurel and asked what they would want to see in downtown if money were no object. The answers were pipe dreams: No vacant buildings for sale, parks galore, more restaurants, a thriving tourist industry, and so on. Pipe dream or not, all of those things are now realities.”
The nomination continued, “Everyone’s got ideas or troubles, questions or answers, and Judi’s there to take it all in and offer some much-needed advice. When a particularly difficult problem arises, she often tells the person that she’ll ‘meditate on it’ and always follows up a few days later with insight and wise words.
“She has a key to the city, friends and family who adore her, a reputation for getting things done, and was once accused of being the leader of a shadow government that decided how the City Council would vote. What can we say? Every town needs a conspiracy theory or two.
“She’s strong, and she’s resilient. But, Judi is also kind and compassionate, an excellent listener and a dreamer, a true friend and a virtuous leader. The same community members who praise her for her fierceness will, if you give them just a second, start reflecting on why they love Judi and tell you the same things we just did. Because, she’s so much more than any quick description could every say.”
Holifield was also the winner of the Charles Beasley Scholarship Award, which is named after one of the founding members of MMSA. She will get $1,500 to attend the National Main Street Conference.The scholarship is awarded annually, and the MMSA Staff and Board select the recipient.
Holifield was the Leader-Call’s 2016 Person of the Year for all of the work she did to help build up and promote downtown.
Guild & Gentry Fine Menswear celebrates the history of Laurel through its clothing, store displays and storytelling, according to its nomination. It seeks to honor both the wealthy midwesterners who founded our city (the gentry), as well as the innovative craftsmen and merchants (the guild) who worked alongside them to build the town. Its masculine style shows through each display as well as in its barbershop.
A 1920s grocery store turned CPA office is now a showpiece that welcomes visitors to downtown on Central Avenue. The building had been covered with an assortment of materials over the years, but the new facade restores its original charm, according to the nomination letter. The interior was also restored with historically accurate details. Custom, locally made bakery cases were installed as well as a vintage-inspired ice cream counter. Above the first-floor bakery, three apartments comprise Sweet Somethings Bed & Breakfast. Each apartment is thoughtfully appointed and stays include breakfast in the bakery downstairs.
MMSA Board President Kevin Stafford of Neel-Schaffer and MMSA Past President Ed Gardner of Entergy presented awards to recipients from local Main Street programs throughout the state.
Every dollar spent in the organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state, MML officials said.
Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5 billion in private and public investment.
In 2018, Mississippi Main Street Communities generated 247 net new businesses, 68 business expansions to existing businesses, 1,225 net new jobs, 84 façade rehabilitations, 309 downtown residential units, 29 new construction projects and 56 public improvement projects were completed as well as 45,267 volunteer hours.
MMSA currently has 53 active Main Street programs that include 47 Main Street communities and six downtown network members.
Log In
