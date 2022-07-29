Dr. Kelly Shoemake Tullos of Laurel Family Clinic was honored as New Physician of the Year for 2022 by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians at its annual meeting in July.
The award is given each year to an outstanding family physician who completed residency training within the last seven years Tullos’ colleague and longtime local physician Dr. John Hassell said the award is well-deserved. “She has all the attributes of a consummate family physician — integrity, compassion, wisdom and intellect,”he said.
Tullos has been in practice for six years. She graduated from Mize Attendance Center and received her undergraduate degree from Mississippi College before earning her M.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
She spent three years training in family medicine residency at the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences and served as chief resident her final year.
After returning to Mississippi, Tullos began working at Laurel Family Clinic, which is owned and operated by South Central Regional Medical Center.
She is double-board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. She has been a committee member and has served for two years on the MAFP Foundation Board of Trustees.
Tullos is active at Life Church in Laurel, where she is also a member of the Board of Trustees. She and her husband Chris are parents to three daughters — Mackenzie, 16, Charlotte, 4, and Caroline, 2.
The MAFP is the state chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians and has more than 1,200 members statewide. MAFP’s mission is to improve the health of all people in Mississippi by supporting family medicine physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.