Dr. Kelly Shoemake Tullos of Laurel Family Clinic was honored as New Physician of the Year for 2022 by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians at its annual meeting in July.

The award is given each year to an outstanding family physician who completed residency training within the last seven years  Tullos’ colleague and longtime local physician Dr. John Hassell said the award is well-deserved. “She has all the attributes of a consummate family physician — integrity, compassion, wisdom and intellect,”he said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.