A Laurel High student is one of 10 Mississippi State incoming freshmen to earn a Luckyday Scholarship.
Jaymar Jackson II, a biological sciences major, and the nine other recipients will receive $6,000 per year over a four-year period. Recipients must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, but their selection is based on more than academics. They go through an application and interview process, and they must demonstrate extensive leadership skills, work ethic, and school and community involvement. Recipients experience programming in servant leadership along with support from their Luckyday community and commit to service each semester in an agency of their choice.
“Like all of our students, the young men and women who comprise our Luckyday Scholars are full of tremendous potential to make a difference in Mississippi and around the world,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “I am grateful for the Luckyday Foundation's support in helping these students pursue their goals and obtain an education that will prepare them for the leadership opportunities that the coming years will bring.”
The Luckyday Foundation was established by the late Frank R. Day of Jackson, who spent much of his professional career as chairman of the board and CEO of Trustmark National Bank. Day was a native of Aberdeen, only 38 miles from MSU. With the addition of Mississippi State in 2019, the Luckyday Scholars Program has a presence at the three major state public universities.
