Groups rally to provide clothing, shelter
“Drugs,” said a tall man in a hoodie. Speaking on the matter of his homelessness, he declined to be identified. “Lost everything I had. Now I’m turning over a new leaf. Trying to start over, and it’s hard.”
The man and at least a dozen others at Cotton Mill Park in Laurel were seeking income — through Social Security or work, as many of them had lost their jobs and homes. These days they sleep in tents. They bend to drink from the park’s fountain to find the water has been disconnected. Some of them are lucky enough to be admitted to the Salvation Army at night, and some are not, as identification is required.
The Saturday sun bore through the park’s trees. Men and women of varying age picked through second-hand clothes that Teena Keyes and LaToya Jones had received through donations and thrift shops. Nearby stood a table stacked with kids’ clothing; disinterested as they were, the children yelled and played on the jungle gyms.
Keyes and Jones organized this event twice last year and on Saturday, inviting the homeless and those of low income to take a sack lunch, pick through clothes and share resources.
Helping the homeless in Laurel has tapered off since years prior when Keyes began her initiative.
“I didn’t know we had many homeless people here,” she said. “I saw a lot at Cotton Mill Park. I thought I wanted to help some people. I bought some lunches for them.”
After a thick snow had collapsed several tent roofs near the park, Keyes reached out to friends on Facebook and managed to get hotel rooms for eight people who would have otherwise spent the night in the elements.
“That’s kind of how it started,” she said. “We had a Facebook page called Heart to Heart. We had to close it down because we didn’t have enough money or people to get a 501C status.”
That’s how Keyes’ and Jones’ park giveaway began; other resources in town struggle to provide shelter and food to the homeless due to lack of funding and volunteers.
The Salvation Army, which provides refuge to many who need it, is only a temporary solution. Men and women need clothes for job interviews. They need money for those clothes, as well as for a deposit and the first month’s rent. With a lack of stable housing, those barriers become near-impossible to breach.
This is without the added challenge of the winter months.
“People get cold, get sick,” said a woman who chose not to be identified. “In the summertime, everyone at the shelter looks out for each other, like a big family. But new people come in during the winter from mental places. I left because I was tired of being threatened.”
The woman’s life was threatened when she asked another resident to save some warm water.
“It didn’t really used to be a lot of (mentally ill) people coming in,” Keyes said.
The unidentified woman has since relocated to a domestic abuse shelter, hence her reason for staying anonymous.
“It’s a stigma,” she said. “People look at you and go, ‘Oh, she’s homeless. She’s not trying to better herself.’ Like, excuse me. I have a car, I’m trying to fix my camper... You have people here who are trying to get jobs. Because we’re homeless, nobody will hire us.”
The man in the hoodie noted that employers mainly seek prospects who are younger and healthier than many of those experiencing homelessness in Laurel.
“The problem I’ve got, I’m 52,” he said. “They’ll hire the younger people first and hire the older people later on. I’m a jack of all trades and master of none, but I can’t find anything to do.”
“One of the main things is if you don’t have a vehicle, it gets harder to get a job,” Keyes said.
Further, people staying in shelters or sleeping in cars are subject to violence and theft. A man known by the unidentified woman was carjacked and injured, exacerbating his problems.
There is hope, however, as the few working groups statewide and locally see some success with providing home, clothes and food to those in need. MUTEH in Jackson successfully helps men and women find homes every year. Jones and Keyes managed to gather about 30 volunteers for the morning giveaway — volunteers and donations came from the Laurel High School Beta Club, Northeast Jones High School and Jesus Church Ministries.
“Three years ago, right before I started, I was diagnosed with leukemia and couldn’t help anyone,” Jones said. “The next year I felt better. I said, ‘I want to do something for the homeless and for needy families.’ The Lord laid it on my heart.”
Those who wish to donate to Keyes’ and Jones’ efforts can contact them at 601-577-3807 and 601-422-9270, respectively.
The Laurel Leader-Call is accepting food donations to take to the Salvation Army through Thanksgiving. Those interested can drop off donations at the front office at 318 N. Magnolia St. in downtown Laurel.
