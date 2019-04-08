The City of Laurel has joined other cities across the nation in recognizing the role volunteers play in the community. Mayor Johnny Magee expressed his gratitude to the dedicated citizens by declaring April 7 – 13 as National Volunteer Week. He signed the proclamation for South Central Regional Medical Center, a place he said volunteerism is most evident.
“It is important to recognize volunteers because they just slide under the radar a lot of times,” Magee said. “People do not know they are there and when they see them a lot of these people think they are being paid, but they are serving in their community out of their goodness of their heart.”
Volunteers serve in a number of ways throughout South Central. During 2018, more than 75 adult volunteers and 30 Caring Teen volunteers gave more than 10,209 hours of service to the South Central Health System.
“Volunteers are a vital part of our team,” said Bonnie Smith, Volunteer Services coordinator. “They help our staff provide excellent care and service to our patients and visitors. They also help and encourage our staff.”
SCRMC will celebrate the volunteers at an awards ceremony on Thursday, where they will be recognizing their commitment to the health system.
Volunteering makes an immeasurable difference in the lives of others. According to medical studies, volunteering also helps those who are offering their time. From lowering stress to boosting self-confidence, volunteering offers many health and mental benefits — especially for older adults.
Benefits of volunteering include:
• Decreased depression
• Increased self-confidence and sense of purpose
• Maintaining mental and physical activity
• Reduced stress levels
• Experiencing happiness and joy
• Developing friendships.
South Central Regional Medical Center invites interested people to apply to become a volunteer. Volunteering for SCRMC offers many opportunities of service for individuals, ages 16 years and older. To apply, visit scrmc.com/community/volunteers, email bsmith@scrmc.com or call 601-426-4704.
