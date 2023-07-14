From right, Laurel Housing Authority Assistant Executive Director Felecia Jackson, LHA Board Chairman George Barnes, LHA ROSS Coordinator (Brown Homes site) Latesa Phillips, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, Adrenace “Shae” Williams of HUD, LHA Property Manager Semeka Seals, LHA Executive Director Ailrick Young, LHA ROSS Coordinator (Beacon Homes site) Eloria Newell James and LHA ROSS Coordinator (Windsor Court site) LaTonya Watson. (Photo submitted)
In recognition of June being National Homeownership Month, residents from throughout Laurel and Jones County convened at the Laurel Train Depot last month to take part in a special event to learn more.
Real estate agents and representatives from financial institutions from throughout the area and the Jackson area attended and participated in this community event, which was hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority in partnership with the Jackson Field Office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Ailrick Young, executive director of the LHA, said the event was designed to present homeownership programs to residents. Jackson HUD Office representatives were on hand to discuss home ownership and representatives of financial institutions provided information about credit, loans and other information people need to know in the home-ownership process.
Additionally, each entity partnering in this endeavor was available to explain to attendees the advantages of homeownership and how to make it possible in their individual situations.
LHA’s Resident Opportunities for Self Sufficiency Coordinator Latesa Phillips spoke about how she progressed from being a resident at the LHA to becoming a home owner.
LHA Property Manager Semeka Seals informed the audience of her experiences of moving from resident to becoming a renter in the private sector to beginning the process of seeking for a home to purchase after increasing her financial literacy.
Organizers said it did not matter what stage of the home-ownership process a person was in, he or she should have been able to benefit from the event.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee talked to attendees and praised the LHA for its work to keep its residents and the community informed about housing and financial services available to them.
“This doesn’t happen at every housing authority, but the Laurel Housing Authority goes beyond its requirements to help better the community,” Magee said.
Young said, “This event was an excellent opportunity for those individuals seeking information and resources on home ownership to get it all in one place.”
Adrenace “Shae” Williams, a HUD representative, was the keynote speaker. Williams told audience about the importance of home ownership and shared statistics in the state and affordable housing opportunities.
“We want to make sure we have events like this to help us be able to serve the residents,” Williams said. “HUD is listening. There are so many things out there to benefit the residents … Take it one step at a time.”
Representatives from Cadence Bank, Citizens National Bank, Community Bank, Hope Credit Union of Jackson, the Jackson HUD Field Office, Laurel Housing Authority’s Resident Council, Regions Bank, Sunbelt Credit Union, The First Bank, Trustmark Bank, USDA, Voice of Calvary Ministries, Woodland Realty and Hope Credit Union of Jackson were among the agencies taking part in the community event.
The Laurel Housing Authority strives to provide quality enrichment activities along with its mission of providing decent, safe, sanitary and affordable housing and effective personal improvement training including opportunities for low-income families, Young said.
