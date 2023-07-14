In recognition of June being National Homeownership Month, residents from throughout Laurel and Jones County convened at the Laurel Train Depot last month to take part in a special event to learn more.

Real estate agents and representatives from financial institutions from throughout the area and the Jackson area attended and participated in this community event, which was hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority in partnership with the Jackson Field Office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

lha home ownership

From right, Laurel Housing Authority Assistant Executive Director Felecia Jackson, LHA Board Chairman George Barnes, LHA ROSS Coordinator (Brown Homes site) Latesa Phillips, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, Adrenace “Shae” Williams of HUD, LHA Property Manager Semeka Seals, LHA Executive Director Ailrick Young, LHA ROSS Coordinator (Beacon Homes site) Eloria Newell James and LHA ROSS Coordinator (Windsor Court site) LaTonya Watson. (Photo submitted)

