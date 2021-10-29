For its third Booktacular event, the Laurel Housing Authority cranked up the music and got spooky at its headquarters on Leontyne Price Blvd. Thursday.
The LHA with partners Laurel Police and Fire departments, the Shafer Center, MSU Extension Service and Laurel High School Career and Technical services had food, games, books, candy and fun for families to enjoy.
The event gave away books and treats to kids and offered balloon animals to kids who attended.
