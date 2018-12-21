Laurel Little Theatre’s 58th Season continues this spring with the funny and moving Neil Simon comedy “Biloxi Blues.”
The Tony Award winning Best Play was based on Simon’s real-life story when he was drafted into the Army during World War II and was stationed in the muggy swamps of steamy coastal Mississippi.
Auditions are at LLT’s Downtown Arabian Theatre will be on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 7-8, at 7 p.m. No preparation necessary — just come down and read from the script with everyone else.
Director Rick Youngblood will need a cast of seven men and two women (a few high school/college ages will be cast in some of these roles). There’s the hard-as-nails platoon leader, a half-dozen of the enlisted privates (of all ages) and then a couple of ladies the men meet at the local USO dances.
Rehearsals will run through February and March, three nights per week, and then, pick up a few extra rehearsals the last two weeks before performances begin.
Email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com with any questions.
