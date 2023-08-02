Laurel Main Street is thrilled to announce its newest member of the board of directors, Joseph T. Cole. Cole serves as Area Manager for Mississippi Power and brings a wealth of experience in operations management and relationship building.
Cole began his career at Mississippi Power in 2003 as a cooperative education student. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University in 2006 and his Master of Business Administration from William Carey University in 2012.
