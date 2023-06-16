Laurel Main Street cleaned up at the annual Mississippi Main Street Association awards luncheon in downtown Jackson.
The annual lunch honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown revitalization projects and events from Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.
“Our local Main Street programs are strategic in their downtown revitalization work, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments over the past year,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA executive director.
In 2022, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 495 new businesses, 56 business expansions, 841 new jobs, 183 building rehabilitations and 1,817 downtown residential units. In addition, 79 public improvement projects were completed, as well as 24 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $242 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2021, and more than 42,255 volunteer hours were recorded.
Laurel Main Street won for:
• Outstanding community transformation
• Outstanding creative event — large community for the Community Bank Crawfest
• Outstanding public improvement project for the Central Avenue Corridor
• Outstanding façade improvement project for Office Product Center and Gifts
Outstanding community transformation
This comprehensive award was presented to a Main Street program that has achieved a successful, preservation-based downtown revival.
In 2022, Laurel Main Street celebrated its 15th anniversary. Over the course of those 15 years, LMS has seen the introduction and growth of 148 new businesses, created an estimated 440 new jobs, and seen nearly 70 businesses expand. Nearly $13 million in private dollars and nearly $2 million in public dollars have been invested in downtown Laurel over that time. More than 90 historic rehabilitation projects have been completed, and Laurel Main Street has contributed $186,534.18 to those projects in the form of façade grants.
Hundreds of volunteers have invested upward of 8,000 hours growing the downtown footprint through events, advocacy and physical improvements. During this time, Laurel Main Street has completed 20 public improvement projects, including hanging lights across six downtown blocks, adding a public green space in the heart of downtown, facilitating public art and hosting an average of five public events every year.
Outstanding creative event
Perfectly cooked crawfish is an art in South Mississippi and Crawfest, a partnership between Laurel Main Street and Community Bank, puts teams to the test. Begun in 2018, Community Bank Crawfest has grown from 15 teams to 35 teams over its four-year run. In 2022, more than 7,000 pounds of crawfish were cooked for an estimated 6,000 attendees. Teams competed on both the taste of their crawfish and the creativity and taste of their “covefe” — the non-crawfish additions to the boil.
The partnership between Laurel Main Street and Community Bank has allowed for celebrity judges, like professional baseball player Jonathan Papelbon and TikTok star Justin “Stalecracker” Chaisson, as well as regionally popular bands, all of which add to the atmosphere and draw fans from all over the country. Because of the novelty of the environment and the popularity of crawfish boils, Crawfest has become Laurel Main Street’s fastest-growing event.
Outstanding public improvement project
In October 2022, the City of Laurel, in conjunction with Mississippi Department of Transportation, Neel-Schaffer, Albritton Construction and Walters Construction, completed a $1.2 million streetscape project that added two roundabouts to the Central Avenue corridor and returned the street to its original two-way traffic. The project replaced water lines and added electrical access and landscaping to the street.
Begun in early 2021, the project sought to improve both pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the street, removing one dangerous intersection and improving the flow of traffic at another. Handicapped access and crosswalks were added or improved within the scope of the project, and electrical outlets were added to landscaping islands to improve access to power at outdoor events. Since the completion of the project, three new businesses have opened within the project’s footprint, and existing businesses have seen an increase in both pedestrian and vehicular traffic along the block.
Outstanding façade improvement project
This award recognizes the individual or business that has completed improvements to the façade, or exterior street-facing wall, of a building located within a downtown district.
Opened in 1955 and relocated to its current home in 1972, Office Products Center has weathered the unique challenges presented by the changing landscape of downtown Laurel over the years. After surviving the trials of “the COVID years,” second-generation owners Mike and Beth Smith added gifts to their product line and decided their building needed a refresh to better reflect their brand and market.
In 2022, they began the makeover by replacing their lower windows with a more energy-efficient and architecturally appropriate option. They followed shortly after with a fresh coat of paint over the entire building, including contrasting trim. Finally, updated and more visible painted signage was applied to the building, which now proudly reflects their new name. Office Products Center and Gifts worked with the Laurel Main Street Design Committee to plan their updates and received a façade grant to help fund this work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.