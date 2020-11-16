Hattiesburg police arrested a Jones County fugitive and three other local men over the weekend for illegal firearm possession, according to the department.
Daniel Grayson, 27, and others were booked after police found two handguns in their vehicle at a DUI checkpoint just before midnight Friday. Frank Alonzo Nixon, 24, and Samuel Peters, 22, both of Laurel, and Javion Smith, 18, of Hoy were arrested. The men were picked up at West 7th Street and North 31st Avenue. Grayson, who had an outstanding Laurel Police Department warrant for firearm possession as an ex-convict, was given a $10,000 bond in Hattiesburg circuit court. Bonding information for the other suspects wasn’t available.
All the men were charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and Grayson was additionally charged with having an outstanding warrant. One of the guns appeared to be an automatic, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Almost one year ago to the day, the LPD charged Grayson with armed robbery for an incident on Thames Avenue in Queensburg area of Laurel. Grayson reportedly pulled a gun on his victim on the street, and Laurel police found that he’d been listed on the national crime database as wanted. He afterward appeared in Laurel Municipal Court and received a bond of $35,000.
Anyone with relevant information should call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
