A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of having sex with and underage teen girl.
Myles Wilson, 20, (Photo in For the Record) was charged with two counts of statutory rape for having sex with a 14-year-old girl at least twice in the county, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The girl’s mother filed a report with the JCSD on June 24 to launch the investigation, Carter said. The relationship was discovered when a witness saw Wilson’s vehicle picking up the girl as she was sneaking out of her house in the Pleasant Ridge Community.
Wilson, who lives on Euclid Avenue, turned himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning. He was booked into the jail and made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the girl or her family.
Wilson is not considered a flight risk and he had no criminal history, Carter told the judge.
The age of consent in Mississippi is 16, so anyone under that age who isn’t married can’t have consensual sex.
