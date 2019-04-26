A Laurel man’s charge has been upgraded to capital murder in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in Forrest County on April 4 after she had been missing since late November.
Demarcus McGruder, 32, has been in the Forrest County jail since Dec. 3, when he was charged with kidnapping in 25-year-old Falisa Carter’s disappearance on Nov. 27. The charge was upgraded to capital murder last Wednesday. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death or life in prison with no chance of parole.
Hattiesburg police have not said what the cause of death was believed to be. Investigators are waiting on the final autopsy report, according to media reports. Her remains were found in a wooded area off J.C. Bryant Road, which connects Eatonville Road and Peps Point Road. An anonymous tip pointed police in the right direction, according to reports.
Carter left behind six children in a case that captivated the community and had family members and other loved ones pleading for the public’s help.
“She won’t get to see what her kids become in life,” her sister Iris Hinton said in a written statement. “No child should have to endure this type of pain.”
The family “rejoiced” that McGruder was charged with capital murder in her death, according to another written statement, and because of that, “the kids can go on and live.”
Hattiesburg police have said they expect to make more arrests in the case.
Another Laurel man, 29-year-old Timothy “T-Money” Evans, was arrested in late December and charged with hindering prosecution and in March, he was charged with accessory after the fact to kidnapping. Jail records show that he was not in custody as of Friday morning.
“As the case goes to grand jury, there are other pending charges that hopefully we can get indictments for other people that participated,” Capt. Branden McLemore told WDAM.
The search for Carter’s body included parts of Jones County and the Laurel Police Department and sheriff’s department assisted. The LPD picked up Evans at his place of employment for the HPD.
“The family now has a little bit of closure,” McLemore said, “and hopefully we can give them the justice that they deserve.”
