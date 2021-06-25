A Laurel man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a young family member.
Houston Loper, 39, was charged with rape after Laurel police arrested him shortly after getting a report
of the assault on Thursday morning, just after 8:30.
He was picked up near Masonite Drive after police received the call about the incident, Chief Tommy Cox said.
The assault reportedly occurred at a residence in the Chantilly Street area, but the chief didn’t want to provide many details because of the sensitive nature of the case.
The accuser is a young girl who is a relative of Loper’s, a source with knowledge of the case said.
In addition to the rape, Loper was also charged with disturbing the peace and failure to appear in circuit court. Loper has at least two arrests for domestic violence in recent years on his record.
He had his initial appearance Friday in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set bond at $50,000.
