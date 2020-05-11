A Laurel man who was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl is behind bars after being arrest Sunday, Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Jonathan Brown, 34, was charged with sexual battery and made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. Judge Billie Graham set his bond at $2,500 and warned him to have no contact with the victim or her family..
The accusation was reported in April, Carter said, and the girl was interviewed by a child specialist. The charge was filed after the forensic interview. The girl said that incidents happened last year through February of this year, when she was 11-12, at a residence in the Calhoun Community, Carter said.
Brown was arrested at his place of employment, a fast-food restaurant, on Sunday morning. The charge of sexual battery means that there was penetration.
