A Laurel man who caught a break after being accused of stealing almost $10,000 four years ago is now facing charges for bilking his ex-employer out of almost $50,000.
James Tee Walls II, 36, was arrested last month by Laurel police for credit-card fraud after running up at least $47,000 in charges on a card that belonged to Premier Trucking, LPD Investigator Josh Freeman testified in a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court last week.
Walls had been an employee of the company but was terminated, Freeman said, “but due to a clerical error, they didn’t discontinue his credit card.”
Of the $47,000 in fraudulent purchases, at least $27,000 were in the city, Freeman told the court. Similar charges were expected to be filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for purchases the suspect was accused of making in the county.
The Jones County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss Walls from its pre-trial intervention program, which allows qualifying accused felons to have their charges expunged if they comply with the terms of the program.
Walls was charged with embezzlement and grand larceny after admitting to stealing $9,515.24 from the estate of Wayne and Earline Wright, on which he was listed as a co-administrator. He was arrested on those charges in July 2017, according to court records, and was released from jail in November that year after successfully petitioning the court to get his bond reduced from $35,000 to $5,000.
The Wright family agreed to a plea deal that let Walls participate in the DA’s program, with the condition that he pay full restitution. He still owes $4,680.24 on that charge, according to court records.
Judge Dal Williamson ordered that Walls be removed from pre-trial intervention and ordered that he remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until his trial, which was set for Oct. 15.
Katie Sumrall is prosecuting the case for the DA’s office and public defender Patrick Pacific is representing Walls.
