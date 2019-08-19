A 44-year-old Laurel man died Thursday evening in a crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish, La.
Byron Lee Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene, Louisiana State Police said in a press release.
Troopers said Sanford was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 in the eastbound passing lane on I-12 between Mandeville and Slidell when traffic slowed in front of him due to traffic congestion, the LSP said. Sanford apparently did not see the stopped traffic and slammed into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, causing a chain reaction that involved five vehicles.
Sanford was not wearing a seatbelt, the LSP reported.
As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.
The driver of the Chevrolet truck sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Visitation for Sanford will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Purvis. The funeral will follow.
