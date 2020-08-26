A 39-year-old Laurel man is in jail on drug and weapons charges — and he likely won't be getting out any time soon.
Kendrick Cooley was arrested Monday shortly after 5 p.m. by Laurel police Investigators Michelle Howell and Mitch Blakeney after a traffic stop at South 17th Avenue and Airport Drive.
Cooley was the passenger in a Mercury Marquis and was found in possession of a 9mm pistol. Because of a previous felony conviction, he was not allowed to carry a firearm.
Also found were nine rocks of crack cocaine, small pieces of crack and two grams of methamphetamine.
He was charged with possession of crack and meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $15,000.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections had been notified about his arrest, but it was unclear whether the MDOC has a hold on Cooley, which would keep him behind bars.
The driver of the Mercury was detained briefly, but is not facing any charges.
