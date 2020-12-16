Some applaud, some scold decision
After being dropped then picked back up, the Pine Cone Drop that was planned for New Year’s Eve in downtown Laurel has been canceled, Laurel Main Street officials announced.
“After discussion between the Laurel Main Street Board and Mayor Johnny Magee, the formal decision has been made to call off this event,” Heather Brown, chairwoman of promotions for LMS, said in a press release. “Due to the nature of this event, there would be no way to effectively socially distance or guarantee the health and safety of attendees. Laurel Main Street will continue to abide by any COVID-19 related mandates or regulations in place and will follow the advice of state and local leaders.”
Laurel Main Street officials announced the cancellation “with deep sadness and heavy hearts” on the organization’s Facebook page.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but given the growing concerns around COVID-19, the Laurel Main Street Board of Directors felt it was the right decision,” according to the post. “Downtown Countdown was an incredibly successful event in its inaugural year, and one we looked forward to continuing, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our partners, volunteers, and community.”
In October, the city’s Special Events Committee voted 4-1 to cancel the event because of the coronavirus, but there was backlash from LMS officials, the City Council and residents.
At the time, LMS Executive Director Judi Holifield called the decision “a tad premature.” Councilman Tony Wheat had stronger words, saying the decision was “a bunch of crap.” Council President Tony Thaxton said, “We need to figure out a way to make this (event) happen.”
The committee reversed course the next week after an amended presentation about safeguards that were being put in place, and the Pine Cone Drop was back on. It was to have been the last event for Holifield after almost a decade at the helm of Laurel Main Street.
The announcement on the LMS Facebook page had a mixed reaction.
The most “Likes” (21) went to a comment by Lisa Downing, who wrote, in part: “In that case you might as well pack it up for the rest of everyone's lives. Everyday is a risk of this or that. 7000 plus people die a day in the US and if we think shutting everything down for a disease 99% plus survival rate is the answer for covid then it could be applied to every airborne illness because ironically enough that's about the same death rate … They have a vaccine out now they say you still are at risk when you take it and you still need to mask up and social distance??”
Katie Ruttley posted, “Weren't they doing the other events just this weekend? The lantern thing? … and didnt we have a parade? How are we picking and choosing what is cancelled and what's not? The parade was jam packed like nothing was wrong, 1 in 7 people had on a mask.”
Canceling the Pine Cone Drop on the night of Dec. 31 was a “tough call but the right thing,” LMS founding member Jim Rasberry posted. “It may be a point of debate on cancelling events where more than the recommended number of people will attend, but the hospital bed shortage is a fact. I’m sure the medical professionals caring for a full ICU are appreciative as are the families with loved ones in need.”
Laurel Main Street has plans to move forward with seasonal events in 2021 and “will follow any regulations that may still be in place,” Brown wrote in the press release. “It is of the utmost importance that all locals and visitors of Downtown Laurel get to live, work, eat, and play safely.”
Incoming LMS Executive Director Susan Ladd responded directly to Downing, writing that the decision came “after much consideration & communication with medical professions and other dignitaries, it is in the best interest of our community to cancel.”
“We are saddened by the tone of your response … Laurel Main Street would appreciate a little grace as we deal with event planning during this pandemic.”
Founded in 2007, Laurel Main Street is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown Laurel through preservation and economic growth. For more information, visit www.laurelmainstreet.com.
