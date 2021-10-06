The Laurel Fire Department and Laurel Police Department have partnered for their hiring process by hosting entry-level exams on Oct. 23.
LFD Chief Leo Brown said firefighting is a rewarding career, and there is a feeling of satisfaction of helping people in a time of need and doing good in the community.
“It’s rewarding and exciting,” Brown said. “The job is something different every day, and you get to meet new people. We come from a close-knit family of men and women who work together.”
The civil service examination for entry-level positions starts at 8 a.m. People interested in applying for the position should turn in an application to Human Resources in room 302 in Laurel City Hall before Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
The fire department partners with the police department four times per year to host testing, Brown said.
Minimum requirements to become a firefighter include being over 18 years of age, a registered voter, high school diploma or equivalent, valid Social Security card and driver’s license and must be a U.S. citizen. Police requirements are the same, but applicants must be at least 21 years of age to apply.
“We do the testing on the same day and keep it in line to make it easier,” Brown said. Applicants should drop off their information before Oct.
21 to be considered for hiring, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
“Don’t wait until the Thursday before the test to apply because you have to have paperwork together, such as your high school diploma or college transcripts, DD-214 if you have prior military service, birth certificate, voter registration card and Social Security card,” Cox said. “Be on time for the written test because the doors close at 8 a.m. and no late arrivals will be able to test.”
Hiring process
Both the LFD and LPD have a three-part hiring process that includes a written exam, a physical exam and an interview portion. Candidates must score at least 70 percent on the written exam and 50 percent on the physical exam to be considered as a hire for the police department. After that, candidates undergo a background check. Once they pass, they become official employees of the city of Laurel.
Both the LFD and the LPD offer paid training during pre-academy and the academy. The LFD hosts a six-week training before sending new firefighters to the fire academy in Jackson to get certified. The LPD hosts a three- to five- week pre-academy training program before sending recruits to the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Shelby for 12 weeks.
“They will teach you a lot at the academy, mostly how to work under stress and attention to detail,” Cox said.
After officers attend the Law Enforcement Academy at Camp Shelby, they undergo full-time officer training with a seasoned officer for about 13 weeks before becoming full-time police officers.
Benefits
The entry-level firefighter salaries start at $33,657.94, and entry-level police salaries start at $40,332.25 plus an additional $25 per month for an associate’s degree or $50 for a bachelor’s degree.
The city council recently approved a 2 percent pay raise for city employees. Officers and firefighters both receive Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, dental and vision insurance, state retirement, paid time off, holidays and sick hours.
The LPD has 50 officers with two in the academy right now, Cox said, and he hopes to hire a few more. The LFD has 57 firefighters and 63 is its maximum staff.
“You get state retirement and we have two platoons — you work 10 days a month in 24-hour shifts,” Brown said. “The schedule is flexible, and we are the only department in the state that does the two-platoon system. We have opportunities in schools, different classes and chances for promotions. There’s a lot of opportunities to further your career in the department.
“You get a feeling of helping people during disasters, assisting wrecks, and there’s a feeling of satisfaction getting involved in the community. We work together, we eat together and sleep at the station — you spend a good bit of time with the crew you work with and build up a camaraderie.
Being a firefighter is a career that offers more than just a pay check, Brown said.
“I’m going on 29 years as a firefighter myself,” Brown said. “I got in and met the people — it’s like a fraternity. Once you get it, you fall in love with it and don’t want to leave.”
