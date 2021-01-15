The Laurel Police Department recently received an impaired driver grant and a traffic services grant that led to big results.
In December, the LPD issued 293 tickets, three DUI arrests, two felony arrests, six drug arrests and one fugitive was apprehended.
"These Grants are allowing LPD to have the flexibility of focusing on traffic issues that will help keep our citizens safe," LPD Chief Tommy Cox.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
