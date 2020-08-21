Police officers often rely on their gut feeling,” said Laurel police officer Macon Davis, discussing a traffic stop wherein a suspect had considered killing him. “That’s something that’s developed over time. As my dad would say, that feeling when the hairs stand up on your neck.”
Davis, who was assisted by officer Justin Landrum, was commended for that June traffic stop at Tuesday’s City Council meeting as it led to murder charges and the discovery of the murder weapon inside the vehicle.
Separately, Lt. Mark Evans and officer Brian Lilly were commended for helping save an unresponsive man at Fitness Depot by giving him CPR in June.
The commendations represent “a job of the highest quality and in keeping with the fine traditions of the Laurel Police Department.”
On Mason Street just off Leontyne Price Boulevard, Davis watched a vehicle veer away from blue lights at a nearby traffic stop. The erratic driving roused his suspicions.
He then made contact with a female driver and passenger Michael David Benge, 38, of Hattiesburg, who is accused of killing a Louisiana man whose body was found near the airport in Lumberton.
Davis made the arrest when he learned the handgun in the car — later determined to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting — had been stolen.
Benge is in jail awaiting trial.
“In my 20 years at this job, I’ve run across most everything,” Davis said. “Our training helps us to treat every encounter the same.”
Michael Dunn, who suffered cardiac arrest at Fitness Depot, appeared at the City Council meeting with a defibrillator implanted in his heart after he was saved by Evans and Lilly and stabilized at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
“He was talking, and I was on the elliptical, and my friend had just gotten there,” said Jill Dunn, Michael’s wife. “One of the gym members runs over and touches my arm, says, ‘Michael fell.’ I thought, ‘Oh, he tripped.’ I turn around, kind of grab my bag, and see he’s on the ground, twitching … you know, purple.”
Their friend Angel did her best to administer CPR before Evans and Lilly, who were on patrol, arrived and took over.
EMTs arrived and restarted Michael’s heart with defibrillator paddles.
“We were panicked, we were all screaming,” Jill said. “Everyone was kneeling, praying, crying.”
“We moved here from California. I’ve never felt so much love in my life as I do here. … I thank you with all my heart and if you ever need anything, I’ll be there in any way possible,” Michael said to those who helped. “Without them I wouldn’t be here.”
When asked about his recollection of events, Michael said he has none.
“I was talking to (a friend) in the gym,” he said. “The next thing I know, I wake up in the hospital three days later.”
Evans arrived on the scene and attempted to clear Michael’s air passage with CPR. Lilly then arrived and relieved Evans.
“I was thinking I need to try to do what it takes to help this man get his breath back,” Evans said. “I didn’t think much about the situation. I just reacted. … We get training every quarter. That training just kicked in when I realized what was going on.”
Lilly echoed that statement: “No adrenaline. Your training takes over. When I first got there, I kneeled down and did my two-finger step, careful not to break the sternum, and did the compressions.”
Lilly said that if you’re in public and sense someone is endangered after they’ve collapsed, call 911 and render first aid.
“If they’re not breathing, and there’s no pulse, start your chest compressions,” he said. That was the case with Dunn. A gym-goer checked his pulse and found none.
Dunn said he finds Laurel to be full of friendly and caring people -- that they’re almost too friendly, but, “no, they’re just really like that.”
“The people here, they didn’t care about anything else, they just jumped in to help” Michael Dunn said. “I’d never met the officers before, but I’d do anything for them.”
“That’s just the way people are around here,” Lilly said.
