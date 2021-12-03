Laurel police rang bells for the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign on Friday morning at Walmart in Laurel.
The Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers to ring the bell as part of the biggest fundrasier of the year. For information on volunteering to be a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army, call 601-428-4232.
To donate to the virtual Red Kettle campaign, visit leader-call.com.
