Police Chief Tyrone Stewart and the Laurel Police Department will host their fourth annual “Fill-a-Truck” food drive at Walmart on Highway 15 on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit The Good Samaritan Center’s Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen.
“Last year’s food drive was so successful, so we are hoping to fill even more of our police trucks again this year,” Stewart said. “The Good Samaritan Center does so much to help our community and we want to give back.”
The Good Samaritan Center’s focus is to provide struggling low-income families with food and to assist the Department of Human Services and the American Red Cross to handle emergency food situations. Over the last year, Good Samaritan’s Food Pantry has helped more than 1,200 people with more than 27,500 meals, while its Soup Kitchen, which serves a hot lunch meal to those in need, has served approximately 80,000 meals over the last year.
“The chief and his officers work extremely hard and put their lives on the line every day to make sure every neighborhood, every business and every resident and visitor to Laurel is safe,” said Kathy Clem, executive director of the Good Samaritan Center. “I am so humbled that they want to give back even more to the Laurel community through this Fill-a-Truck food drive. I encourage residents who come out and support the Food Drive to also take the time to tell the officers how much you appreciate the work they do and let them know that they have your support.”
The department hosts a similar event each Thanksgiving.
The department will accept donations of non-perishable food items and cash donations will also be accepted for The Good Samaritan Center, as well.
To make online donations, visit www.goodsamaritancenter.org. For information, contact Beverly Odom at 601-425-2666 or beverlyodom@goodsamaritancenter.org, or Stewart at 601-319-9431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.