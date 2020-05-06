• Restaurants and bars in the City of Laurel will be allowed to open, with in-house (indoor or outdoor) dining, but hours of operation are to be no later than 10 p.m.
• The number of customers in the restaurant or bar shall be no greater than 50 percent of seating capacity.
• Floor plans shall be updated to ensure at least six feet of separation between each party/group whether dining indoor or outdoor. Party sizes shall be limited to a maximum of six customers per table.
• Bars or bar areas that do not offer food services shall remain closed, and live music shall not be permitted.
• Each employee who comes into direct contact with customers shall be provided a cloth mask and required to wear that mask while on duty.
• Self-service buffets, food stations, and drink stations are prohibited.
• Cafeteria style (worker served) buffets and food stations are permitted with appropriate barriers in place.
• Hand sanitizer shall be placed at all points of entry and exit, the hostess station, in or near the bathrooms, and at the cashier station.
• All City of Laurel parks will resume operation, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants must maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet separation. Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 20 people for outside activities.
• Tennis will resume at the City of Laurel facilities from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• All City of Laurel indoor facilities will remain closed to the public.
