The inaugural Downtown Countdown and pinecone drop drew crowds of revelers to Laurel streets Tuesday as The City Beautiful celebrated one last night in the 2010s.
Organizer and Laurel Main Street Executive Director Judi Holifield said the event was a success — with improvements to be planned for next year. While all its moving parts met or exceeded expectations, Holifield and the committee took notes. Specifics of what will change are still unclear.
Wayne Bryant, committee co-chairman and owner of Loblolly Boutique, along with Keri Rowell of Lott Furniture, said though everything went as planned, the committee will make its reconsiderations all this year.
“You always walk away with notes with what you want to make better,” he said. “We’ll keep our eyes open.”
“You can’t ask for anything better than (Tuesday),” Holifield said. “You never know how a first event is going to be received. I don’t think we could have asked for a better, well, anything.”
As the kids’ balloon drop celebration wrapped at 8 p.m., the crowd saw an age shift in time for rock cover band Emerald Empire to liven North Magnolia Street. The band closed the night with what singer Adam Sickler called “the greatest singalong of all time” — Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
“You had people who were just happy to be there,” Holifield said. “That was the general vibe. As a music teacher of 25 years, my favorite part was the band. Give me a horn section any time.”
Bryant emphasized that the crowd felt inclusive and illustrated the closeness of Laurel’s families and downtown community.
“Seeing the diversity of the crowd was great,” he said. “The kids’ event had its own crowd, and the midnight drop was a different crowd. It seemed like we grew throughout the night. It was a good thing for downtown. Restaurants were packed.”
The event ended with a fireworks display.
Laurel Main Street can be contacted through its website at laurelmainstreet.com for feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.