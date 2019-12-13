Laurel's first legal brewery will close its doors for good on Dec. 31, owner Kenny Mann announced on Facebook.
The brewery, which opened in 2015, ceased brewing beer in September, instead offering the venue as a brewpub. Slowboat also became a premiere music venue in Laurel, bringing in local and regional acts each weekend.
In an emotional farewell message on Facebook, Mann wrote: "I gave up an extremely great career. We've lost our savings, our home, and several vehicles in the process. We've lost nearly everything and a lot that didn't even belong to us too."
Slowboat opened in January 2015 at the site of the former WAML-AM radio station. Along with his wife Carrie, Mann earned local and state recognition for refurbishing the dilapidated building located on 5th Street and North Magnolia.
At least two other breweries — Biloxi Brewing and Crooked Letter, both from the Gulf Coast — announced earlier this year that they were closing their doors.
Mann ended his post upbeat: "I'm proud of the beer I have made. After serving beer from other breweries lately, I can honestly say that we had great product that we never compromised. Unfortunately, the ends never met, but I would try it all again if given the chance. And that sums it up."
