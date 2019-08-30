The Laurel Education Center isn’t closing, for now, but school district officials are considering alternatives.
The LEC, which is the alternative school for students who have been serious discipline problems, currently has only five students in attendance, and it has an annual operating cost of $609,000, school district spokeswoman Lacey Walters Slay said.
“We will be exploring an alternative plan that will allow the LEC to remain open on the Nora Davis campus, but a plan that is financially responsible,” Slay said, adding that the idea of closing was “on the table” earlier this week.
Nora Davis was moved from its location on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to the old Laurel Middle School on 5th Avenue this year. Nora Davis is serving as the LEC.
Slay’s statement came in response to a Facebook post by community activist Faye Jackson, who posted that there was a plan in the works to bus Laurel alternative school students to Hattiesburg’s alternative school.
Jackson also lamented that popular principal/pastor Dr. Jaymar Jackson would be moved again.
“They appear to be trying to kill the spirit of a person that grew up in the Laurel school systems,” she wrote, adding that Jackson grew up on Brown Circle and went on to earn his doctorate degree. “The district needs someone who connects with students and parents. Our school system has too many outsiders who don’t know anything about our community or kids.”
Dr. Toy Watts of the Gulf Coast took over as district superintendent last year.
“We have a few openings throughout our district, where some of the personnel from the LEC could be utilized,” Slay said. “As a district we are in a position where significant changes are necessary to maintain a sound financial balance and still be able to provide necessary renovations to our aging buildings.”
There are “major” water-leak issues at three of the district schools that include foundations, roofs and windows, Slay said.
Slay noted that school budgets still aren’t fully funded by the state and there’s a decrease in federal funds.
“Districts across the state have struggled, while still trying to provide safe and conducive learning environments for children,” she said. “We are in challenging times as we work to balance available funding and the multitude of infrastructure needs and technology upgrades necessary to provide the best opportunities for the children of Laurel.
“We will continue to be creative, but we will need the community’s understanding as we make the best decisions we can for the longevity of our district and the ability to provide the best academic settings that our students deserve.”
