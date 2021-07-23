County schools will let masks be optional
When the school year begins in Laurel and Jones County the first week of August, students in the city district will be required to wear masks, while there is no mandate in the county schools.
The Laurel School District will follow state health department guidelines, Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said.
“We have not fleshed out if we are going to do a campaign on (vaccines) or not,” Watts said. “The state department is now offering opportunities for school clinics to have on-site testing and vaccinations, and we are exploring that at this time.”
Jones County schools will not require students to wear masks, but students, faculty, staff and visitors may wear masks if they choose.
The Mississippi State Department of Health recently released its guidelines for schools statewide, offering support through weekly testing options and vaccine administration. Laurel School District students will return to school campuses Aug. 5, while Jones County School District will return Aug. 6. Laurel School District
Last year, Laurel School District offered hybrid and virtual learning as options but this will not be continued in the 2021-22 school year. The district will return to a traditional model with students following safety protocols, such as mask wearing, social-distancing of 3 feet, temperature checks and routine hand sanitizing.
Overall, everyone is excited to return to school and not having students in-person has been difficult over the past two years, Laurel Superintendent Toy Watts said.
“It’s been extremely difficult to mitigate the learning loss and there was an impact to our students and faculty,” Watts said. “We’ve increased our supports in all areas of the curriculum.”
The district will not have a modified schedule on Wednesdays for deep cleaning but will continue the deep cleaning and sanitization practices weekly. While it will not happen this calendar year, the district is considering a modified calendar that would start school two weeks earlier and allow for two additional breaks during the fall.
“Having remediation and acceleration time in between nine-week periods is the advantage of a modified calendar,” Watts said. “We are exploring this as an option.”
Custodians will continue the daily cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in common areas. The district has started the application process for COVID-19 testing on campus.
“I think the Delta variant is showing us this is not over, and the Delta variant appears to be affecting children in a way that the original strain did not, which definitely causes concern,” Watts said. “So I don’t think it’s over and that’s why we are taking the same level of precautions that we took before to do our best to minimize any risk.”For school activities, the district will follow MDSH and MSHAA guidelines.
Jones County School District Outlined in Jones County School District’s fall 2021 plan, the district plans to begin with normal operation of schools for the fall of 2021 and continuing with 180 days of face-to-face instruction for the school year. The schools will continue to sanitize.
Arrival and dismissal times for schools will return to pre-COVID protocols with the exception of the high schools lengthening the day by 20 minutes to account for the eighth period. JCSD plans on following all executive orders given by the governor and the MSDH for students, faculty, staff and visitors.
The district will also encourage daily home screenings for COVID-19 and school personnel will be available to respond to symptomatic students and staff as needed. Daily screening will return if an outbreak or incidence requires it.
