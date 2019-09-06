A Laurel teenager who is accused of using a stolen credit card at several local businesses back in April is now in custody, facing a felony charge.
Keith Arrington Jr., 18, is charged with credit card fraud and is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
On Tuesday, Gulf Coast Community College Police assisted the LPD with the arrest of Arrington, LPD Chief Tommy Cox reported. The suspect was transported back to Laurel and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $5,000 in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Investigator Stephen Graeser is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
