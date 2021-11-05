A Laurel teenager was injured in a wreck on Highway 15 South just outside the city limits on Thursday afternoon.
Kalyn Nicole Jordan, 18, was traveling south in a Nissan Armada on Highway 15, near John Griffin Road, when her front right tire blew out, according to reports. The SUV began to swerve off the road, witnesses said, and it went into a ditch and flipped onto its side in a cow pasture. When emergency responders arrived, Jordan had pulled herself from the vehicle. She had severe facial trauma and was transported by EMServ ambulance to get medical care.
M&M, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded.
