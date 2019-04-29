17-year-old being charged as adult; more charges possible
•
A Laurel teenager is being charged as an adult after he was accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase from Waynesboro into Jones County on Saturday night after a possible drive-by shooting.
Jhavon Tremaline Grayson, 17, of West 16th Street is being charged with felony fleeing and he is being charged as an adult, WPD Chief Holt Ross told The Wayne County News. He and three other Laurel teens who were passengers in the car are being investigated for a drive-by shooting in which “multiple shots” were fired at a residence on Claiborne Jones Road around 9:30 Saturday night, according to the report.
More charges are possible as the investigation continues, officials said.
Officer Jessica Blakley of the WPD said she was responding to the “shots fired” call when she saw the suspect vehicle, a late model silver Toyota Camry, on Mississippi Avenue. When she attempted to stop the vehicle in front of Dirt Cheap, the chase was on, she said.
The suspect vehicle made it to Highway 84 East and headed toward Laurel, reaching speeds up to 120 mph, Blakley said. The car was getting close to the Laurel city limits when it looped back and headed back toward Waynesboro, she said. A WPD cruiser with a “push bumper” was able to ram the Camry off the road and the suspects were taken into custody there, between Highway 184 and Lawnhaven Church Road. Deputies from Wayne County and Jones County joined the chase along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The investigation into the shooting was continuing, according to The Wayne County News.
On Friday night, 22-year-old Dre Charles Henry of Waynesboro died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Turner Street. Henry was transported to Wayne General Hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made in that case. Ross said that shooting may be gang-related.
— Paul Keane/The Wayne County News contributed
