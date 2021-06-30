Hattiesburg Police and members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Laurel teenagers who are believed to be responsible for multiple auto burglaries.
Katherine Herrington, 18, and Jarod Page, 18, were arrested on South 23rd Avenue and charged with three counts of auto burglary, according to a press release from HPD.
They are believed to be responsible for multiple auto burglaries that occurred in the 100 block of South 24th Avenue.
Additional arrests and charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.
Both were booked in to the Forrest County Jail.
