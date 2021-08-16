‘Home Town’ star says Laurel Little Theatre production of ‘Big Fish’ was ‘serendipitous’
When the Laurel Little Theatre chose “Big Fish” the musical as part of its 61st season, it had no intention of choosing an adaptation of a favorite film of HGTV’s “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier. And when the theater and the Napiers teamed up for a fundraising effort involving LLT’s production of “Big Fish,” it coincided perfectly with the wrapping of their first season of “Home Town Takeover” in Wetumpka, Ala., where the 2003 Tim Burton movie the musical is based on was filmed.
It was just “serendipitous,” as Erin said.
“It seems like it was a coor
dinated effort between us, but it wasn’t,” Ben said.
In fact, “Big Fish” is especially precious to Erin.
“If you’ve watched ‘Home Town Takeover,’ then you’ve heard me talk about it — and I talk about it ad nauseum, so they really edited it down,” she said.
The Napiers helped the Laurel Little Theatre with a fundraising effort Thursday to raise money for its expansion and repair. For a $100 donation, fans got an evening with the Napiers, including a photo with the couple, their thoughts on “Big Fish” and “Home Town Takeover,” dinner and a ticket to the LLT’s production of “Big Fish.” The fundraiser will help the theatre’s efforts to expand the Pinehurst Room at the Arabian Theatre, a goal the nonprofit has been working toward for about a decade. So far, its raised about 25 percent of its $1 million goal.
About 90 percent of the people who attended the event came from out of town to meet the Napiers and support the theater, said Missy Sanderson, Laurel Little Theatre board member. The couple both had a connection to the theater as well.
“It’s just great to see that in Laurel and I’m most appreciative of their efforts to help us,” Sanderson said. “Ben used to work at the church (next door), and if I needed some muscle, I could always go and get him and Erin, of course, could sing and they’d always come to see the shows.”
Erin told those in attendance that “Big Fish” was her all-time favorite movie. The first time she saw it at the theater when it came out in 2003, it was like getting to spend time with her grandfather James Rasberry, who had passed away two years earlier, she said.
“Everyone around here knows who he was,” Erin said. “He told these incredible stories that were hilarious … and people still tell me, ‘My dad told me stories about your grandfather,’ just like in the movie.”
During the first season of “Home Town Takeover,” the couple headed to Wetumpka to complete 12 renovation projects, including the big white house featured in “Big Fish.” Built in 1874, the "Big Fish House" — originally known as the Collier House — is featured in the first two episodes of “Home Town Takeover,” and the Napiers help renovate the home for the owners Shellie and Wade Whitfield. The Whitfields did not know the history of the home before purchasing it but wanted to save it even more after learning the history of the home.
“This was really wild when Wetumpka was chosen because that movie means a lot to me, and I don’t want to go to Wetumpka unless we get to do the ‘Big Fish’ house,” Erin said.
When they got to renovate the home, they realized quickly that the project would be a challenge to restore. The homeowners had done a lot to make it livable, but it still needed a lot of work, Ben told the crowd.
“When we were first pulling up, we were excited, but then the excitement wears off pretty quick,” he said. “A lot of the siding was OSD — particle board that’s never supposed to be exposed to the weather or anything — and that’s what was on the outside of the house.”
The Napiers learned recently that their hit show “Home Town” has been renewed for a sixth season. The show has brought Laurel international acclaim and turned the Napiers into bonafide entertainment stars.
“We didn’t think it would be one season, so it’s a gift,” Erin said.
HGTV announced a 20-episode renewal of “Home Town” and a second season of spinoff series “Ben’s Workshop” for Discovery+ was also renewed. Just after wrapping up Season 5, the couple had their second daughter, Mae Napier, on May 28. Of life with work and two children, they’ve kept busy.
“The babies are awesome, and we are exhausted, but we are so happy,” Ben said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.