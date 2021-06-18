The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a couple that’s wanted for a couple of felonies.
Kelly Stringer, 22, and Timothy Rowell, 33, of Ovett are both wanted on a charge of burglary and Stringer is also wanted on a charge of felony taking of a motor vehicle. She is accused of taking a 2003 Lincoln Navigator from a residence on Gator Farm Road and the two were later arrested in the stolen SUV in Petal.
Rowell ingested drugs and had to be taken to a hospital and Stringer had drugs and a syringe in her vagina, according to the reports, so she was also taken to a hospital to have the items safely removed.
They were featured under the headline “Tained love” in the Thursday edition of the Leader-Call.
Rowell was released from the hospital unwittingly after being treated and is now wanted, officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said. Stringer was arrested for grand larceny, posted bond and now there’s a warrant for her arrest for the stolen SUV.
The couple were featured on the JCSD Facebook page for “Felon Friday,” where officials posted, “Taking other people’s things is a crime so before anyone starts #whining about us making fun of these wanted suspects please remember that #crimevictimswantjustice.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
