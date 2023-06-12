A Laurel Christian School graduate finished runner-up in the Miss Mississippi Pageant this past weekend in Vicksburg.
Neeley Robertson, Miss Leaf River Valley, finished behind only Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal in the annual competition. O’Neal became the 90th winner of the pageant.
Robertson, the daughter of Joe-Michael and Jennifer Robertson, also won the talent preliminary on Wednesday.
She graduated from Laurel Christian School in 2022, where she was selected as Miss LCS. In 2021, she was elected governor at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State at the University of Southern Mississippi. She was also selected Jones County’s Distinguished Young Woman in 2022 and was captain of the nationally ranked LCS debate team.
“Miss Robertson is a talented and exemplary young woman who has worked hard and exhibited great discipline and determination and is to be commended in her strivings for excellence in all she does,” Mayor Johnny Magee said in 2022 during a ceremony recognizing Robertson at City Hall.
Robertson also was selected as a Miss Mississippi delegate.
Miss Jones County Charity Lockridge also won the talent competition on Friday night and was selected as a Miss Mississippi delegate.
The annual competition takes place each June at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
O’Neal advances to the Miss America Pageant, which is scheduled for later this year.
