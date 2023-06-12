A Laurel Christian School graduate finished runner-up in the Miss Mississippi Pageant this past weekend in Vicksburg.

Neeley Robertson, Miss Leaf River Valley, finished behind only Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal in the annual competition. O’Neal became the 90th winner of the pageant.

neeley robertson pageant

Robertson

