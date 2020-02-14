Will be available for Apple, Android
Answering the call of an ever-changing media landscape, the locally owned Laurel Leader-Call on Monday will launch its first smartphone app, which will be available for both iPhone and Android users.
"No one can deny the changes that are happening to our industry," Publisher Jim Cegielski said. "We certainly are aware and are making the commitments to keep Jones County's best media source on the cutting edge of technology."
The app will contain myriad features, including the ability to opt-in for "Breaking News" updates. Much in the same way Fox News or CNN allow for alerts to be sent, so will our readers. To get the app, just visit the App Store or Google Play on Monday and download it to your smartphone or iPad. You will then have the option to receive alerts.
"The ability to get out breaking news alerts was a must," Cegielski said. "People today want to know what is happening quickly."
In addition, users will have one-click access to the Jones County Adult Detention Center's inmate lineup. Users also will be able to read Leader-Call news stories and get early access to digital coupons from our brand new Hub City Savings coupon book, which will be published in March.
The print media has been under assault for the last two decades with more and more information available online. Earlier this week, McClatchy, one of the oldest newspaper publishers in America, filed for bankruptcy. In January, billionaire Warren Buffett, a longtime supporter of small newspapers, announced that he was selling his 31 newspapers.
“The world was changed hugely, and it did it gradually,” Buffett said in a Wall Street Journal article. “It went from monopoly to franchise to competitive to ... toast.”
While newsrooms across America slash staffs and payroll, the Leader-Call continues to invest in the future, adding staff, equipment and, now, the app.
"The importance of a locally owned, independent press to watch over those in power is essential," Cegielski said. "The presentation of that news will change, but the content of that news here will never change."
For the foreseeable future, the Leader-Call will continue to publish its print edition three days per week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The app will only enhance the readers' experience but also be another step in the evolution of news distribution.
"In this business, you can be either a dinosaur or a crocodile," Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton said. "You can either go extinct or adapt and survive. We plan to be the crocodile."
