A video that shows Laurel Police Department officers with their guns drawn at a party in South Laurel doesn’t show the full story, Chief Tommy Cox said.
A video that begins with Sgt. Mark Brewer with his gun out and standing over a suspect was sent to the Leader-Call, so a reporter requested that he be allowed to see body-cam footage from the incident.
The video shows that no officer had drawn his weapon until almost five minutes into the call, after three shots were fired in rapid succession nearby from the crowd that was surrounding police.
“To characterize this as ‘officers have their guns drawn on an unarmed suspect’ doesn’t tell the whole story,” Cox said. “When someone shoots in close proximity, officers have to be ready to respond.”
Officers were responding to “several complaints” of noise coming from a residence after a Fourth of July party continued into the early hours of the 5th. Cox didn’t give the address, but several people with knowledge of the video said it was in the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
The party was “well-attended,” Cox said, and Lt. Doug Dickerson spoke with the homeowner on the porch of the residence. Dickerson, who is “as laid back and calm as they come,” Cox said, attempted to get information from the homeowner to write a ticket for violating the city’s noise ordinance. No weapons were out and no officer even raised his voice for the first four-plus minutes of the video.
“The intent was to write a ticket … That was Plan A,” Cox said, “but they didn’t want to cooperate, so they had to go to Plan B, which is people get arrested.”
When one young man began struggling with officers as they tried to handcuff him, an officer pulled out his taser. That’s when the three shots were fired nearby. The suspect was taken to the ground and the officers drew their firearms. That was around the 4-minute, 40-second mark of the incident, which is where the widely-circulated Facebook Live video starts. The three shots can be heard on another Facebook video that was being taken from down the street.
A total of three people were arrested and charged with misdemeanors.
“When we get complaints, we have to answer the call,” Capt. Earl Reed said. “The officers were very professional. There could’ve been a lot more arrests.”
Jail records show that Melanie Thomas, 42, was charged with violating the city’s noise ordinance, failure to comply and resisting arrest around the time of the call. During that Saturday night/Sunday morning shift, officers had nearly double the call volume of the previous two Saturday-Sunday shifts, yet the officers still conducted themselves the right way, Cox said.
“We can’t just disregard neighbors’ complaints,” he said. “People are responsible for what happens at their home.”
If the crowd had dispersed and the homeowner had cooperated, the officers would have been on their way in a matter of minutes, Cox said.
“There’s how we wanted to handle it, then how we had to handle it,” he said.
As officers left with the suspects, fireworks were shot at their cars and several people could be heard yelling expletives and threats at them, such as, “F - - k these n - - - as” and “shoot these n - - - as” and “kill these n - - - as.”
Cox agreed with Reed that plenty more people at the scene could’ve been arrested.
“We de-escalated the situation by leaving,” he said.
Several people also had cellphones out recording the incident. Cox doesn’t mind that, but he does want people to see the full videos to put the situations officers are facing in context.
“I love me some body-cams,” Cox said.
