Sheriff Joe Berlin on Deputy Denny Graham ‘Not many people could go through what he has and still be able to laugh with everyone and do a tough job like this as professionally as he has. He’s strong-willed. He deserves this honor.’
He’s been a hero and he’s witnessed tragedy — sometimes during the same shift. But through it all, Deputy Denny Graham has remained a steady and professional representative for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Because of the respect he’s earned from his badged brothers and sisters, the first-year JCSD deputy was selected as the inaugural Laurel Leader-Call/ Hellfighters Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Graham was presented with a special tactical FNX .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun by Hellfighters owner Gina Headrick and a plaque by Leader-Call owner Jim Cegielski when he was announced as the recipient of the award at The Armory in Hellfighters.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and more than a dozen other members of the department were on hand for the presentation.
“I work with some outstanding deputies who have been at it a lot longer than I have ... I look up to them and I’m still learning from them,” Graham said. “Coming into this department under the current sheriff is the best place I could’ve gone to work in law enforcement.”
Graham, 49, grew up in Stringer and served in the U.S. Army for 24 years before coming home and going to work as a corrections officer for the JCSD in 2016. He then went to work for the Ellisville Police Department for three years before returning to the JCSD as a deputy a year ago. In that year, he has had a hand in saving at least three people by administering nasal Narcan, the antidote for opioid overdose that all local law enforcement officials carry now. It’s supplied by the state Department of Mental Health at no cost.
“I’m grateful to have that tool to be able to help people,” Graham said. “A lot of people say. ‘They’re doing it to themselves.’ Well, that’s not our call. It’s a tool we have, and we use it.”
In July, he responded to a residence off Highway 590, where family members were desperately trying to revive a man who had overdosed. He wasn’t breathing and barely had a pulse. But Graham and Deputy Jason Mills administered Narcan and the man regained respiratory and cardiac function before being taken to the hospital.
“In a situation like that, I don’t see a drug addict ... I see someone’s loved one, someone who needs help,” Graham said.
As gratifying as a call like that is, Graham got the opposite end of the spectrum the next day. That’s when he and other deputies on his shift responded to a call from the family of a man who was threatening suicide and had disappeared into the woods with a shotgun behind their house on Sharon-Moss Road.
The gun-wielding man agreed to talk to one deputy — Graham. But the man shot himself, despite the pleas of the deputy, who was just steps away.
“It was tough, but the toughest thing was knowing how the family was going to struggle,” Graham said. “That was a tough day.”
It was one of three self-inflicted shootings that Graham’s shift worked that weekend. That was not a typical weekend, Berlin said, but it did show the extreme circumstances that law enforcement officials can face, and they have to be prepared, mentally and physically.
Graham has shown that he can handle those wide-ranging challenges on the job even while enduring personal tragedy. His father Sammy died of COVID-19 in January, and his 20-year-old son Nathan died of a sudden illness in August.
“Not many people could go through what he has and still be able to laugh with everyone and do a tough job like this as professionally as he has,” Berlin said. “He’s strong-willed. He deserves this honor.”
Even with all that’s happened, “He doesn’t complain, and we don’t get complaints on him,” Sumrall said. “He’s very courteous.”
Graham lets the people he’s calling on set the tone when he arrives at a scene, he said.
The first approach is to try to talk to them. He can handle himself if things go south, too, but he doesn’t thump his chest about that part of the job.
“I treat people as well as they allow me to,” he said. “I try to stay level-headed.”
Graham credits his military training for that. The field artilleryman was deployed twice — on a special detail to Washington, D.C. after the terrorists’ attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and to Afghanistan for a year (2009-10) during the War on Terror.
“He was on a military bomb squad, and I’m sure he’s seen friends killed in battle, but he came back like nothing happened,” Berlin said. “He’s well-respected by everybody.”
JCSD Chaplain/Deputy Curt Pitts helps counsel anyone on staff who needs it, providing the perspective of a pastor and a veteran law enforcement officer. Graham and everyone else on his shift had to go to him after the day of the traumatic suicide.
“He’s seen a lot of things, buthe’s a consummate professional,” Pitts said of Graham. “He doesn’t shut himself off like a lot of Alpha males do. He knows his mind, body and spirit.
“There are already so many challenges associated with this job, and his have been compounded by all he’s gone through ... but he’s remained 100 percent professional. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”
Headrick and Cegielski both said they were moved by hearing all that Graham had done and been through. But they also noted that the presentation was a celebration of all law enforcement officials at a time when they have been subject to scorn by politicians and pop culture, and subject to attack simply for wearing the uniform.
“We appreciate what they do to keep us safe,” Headrick said. “It’s sad, a lot of things that are going on in the country right now. We had this opportunity to show them our appreciation, and we jumped on it. We want law enforcement as a whole to know that we support them.”
That was the mission for Cegielski and the Leader-Call, too, after he started a “Back the Blue” ad campaign last year and presented framed copies of the page to local chiefs and the sheriff. This year, he wanted to have an even bigger award, and Headrick was eager to provide a special firearm from its impressive stock at the new gun shop in downtown Laurel, The Armory.
“These men and women are heroes, and they put their lives on the line for us,” Cegielski said. “We are so proud to present this award to someone as deserving as Deputy Graham, but we appreciate what all of you do. Thank you to Gina and The Armory in Hellfighters for being our partner and generously providing such an amazing gun.”
Graham was speechless at first when his name was called, but that’s not unusual. Those who know him best describe him as humble and soft-spoken. But his “walk speeds loudly,” Mike Shirley of Hellfighters said. When asked why he chose to get into the profession at this point in time, Graham grinned and said,
“We need people who are willing to do what needs to be done or society will fall apart. I always wanted to serve, even though it is tough to be in law enforcement right now. Who else is going to keep the community safe? Thankfully, there are still people willing to do the job.”
