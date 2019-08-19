All graduates of Leadership Jones County are invited to apply for LJC’s 30th reunion class.
Former participants can reunite with former classmates and meet newer or older alums in a program designed especially for them.
The curriculum will include detailed discussions and activities focused on People, Environment, Advantages, Responsibilities, Lessons and Skills (PEARLS).
The itinerary will include a reception/ice-breaker on Nov. 14. a retreat on Nov. 15 and monthly sessions on the third Wednesday of each month beginning in January and ending with the graduation luncheon in May.
Tuition is $350 per participant and the deadline to enter is Oct. 18. Applications are available online at www.jonescounty.com.
For more information, contact Sandy Holifield at 601-649-3031 or sandyh@edajones.com.
