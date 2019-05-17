The Community Development Foundation of Jones County hosted a graduation luncheon for the 29th Class of Leadership Jones County and the 28th Class of Future Leaders of Jones County on May 1 at The Gables.
Guest speaker was Terrell Knight, VP of Government Sales and Economic Development with CSpire. George Bassi, Community Development Foundation Chairman, emceed the event.
The two leadership programs begin in August and December, respectively, with team-building retreats. They are led by facilitators Linda Gavin, vice president of Marketing and Business Development for South Central Regional Medical Center, and Bassi, who is director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
During the retreat, the groups are divided into project teams. The teams then select community projects in which they have an interest and will work on throughout the program year. The teams are responsible for the development of, fundraising and implementation of their selected projects.
Both programs participate in daylong sessions each month. Session topics include quality of life, social issues, business and industry, local and state government, military, education and leadership skills. The sessions are in various locations throughout Jones County as well as the state government session at the State Capitol in Jackson and the military session at Camp Shelby.
During the luncheon, each project team gave presentations on their projects to the crowd of more than 200 business leaders, school officials, elected officials and parents. Together, all nine of the projects raised funds or with in-kind donations totaling approximately $65,000 worth of enhancements for our community and non-profit agencies.
Leadership Jones County is a group of adults over the age of 21 who live and/or work in Jones County. The group is diverse, representing a cross-section of Jones County’s businesses and industries, socio-economic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
The Future Leaders’ program is made up of juniors from all five area high schools. Applicants must complete an application and be interviewed by a group of out-of-town judges to be selected for the program.
LJC Projects this year were:
• Team Treblemakers - A project to transform the existing Leontyne Price Park, located on Central Avenue in downtown Laurel, into a musical experience to be enjoyed by all.
• Team Jones County Dream Builders chose to revitalize historic Boston Park, located on Queensburg Avenue in the Oak Park community. The revitalization includes repaving the basketball court, new goals for the court, cleaning and repainting the playground equipment.
• Team Guardians’ project was to assist the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter with a much-needed fence for security so the parents could be outside with the children, and playground equipment to let the kids play and feel a sense of normalcy. Also, a van to take the families to doctor appointments, dentist appointments, job interviews, relocation to another shelter, school enrollments, housing interviews, etc., was purchased.
• Team Traveling by Trolley’s project was designed to bring trolley service to the people of Jones County in order to create a fun, effective transit solution for special events, tours and overflow parking issues throughout the year.
FLJC Projects this year were:
• Team Alpha partnered with the Glory House in Laurel to help with donations for can and boxed foods at their schools to assist them with stocking donations received from the annual Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger” campaign.
• Team Miracle Workers’ project was a joint effort between all of the high schools collecting canned food for the Christian Food Mission, personal hygiene items for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and gently worn clothing for the Mission at the Cross.
• Team Underdogs had a pet adoption day and fundraiser for the Animal Rescue League, to assist with pet adoption, collect needed food, supplies and cash donations.
• Team Construction Artist assisted the community home of Ellisville State School with repairing, repainting, cleaning the pavilion and outdoor furniture and area landscaping near the pavilion.
• Team Fixer Uppers assisted the Glory House with painting the exterior walls and add a mural to their new building on Chantilly Street in Laurel.
LJC participants and their employers for this year were:
• Hillary Bingham, Brookdale Senior Living
• Deshella Butler, DJ Transit.
• Jason Caire, Humana Inc.
• Sylvia Clark, Hunt Southland Refining
• Norman Hinton, Laurel Machine & Foundry
• Nicki Hudson, Community Bank
• Terri Knight, Owner, The Knight Butcher
• Jeremy McAndrew, Dixie Electric Power Association
• Kristy McCord, Masonite
• Karly McCoy, Howard Technology Solutions
• Johnson Marcellino, Trustmark Bank
• Blake Munna, South Central Regional Medical Ctr
• Lorin Pugh, Sanderson Farms, Inc.
• Chataura Sanders, Jones College
• Diane Shoemake, Chas. N. Clark Assoc.
• Bruce Smith, Magnolia Real Estate/Jones College
• Joy Ulland, BancorpSouth
• Sinnessa Wilburn, Wayne Farms LLC
• Cory Williams, Owner, Country Lanes
FLJC participants came from each local high school. They are listed, by school.
• Laurel Christian: George Bassi, Rosemary Jones, Erin Leist, Noah Pappas, Harley Robertson, Hanna Shirley and Peyton Grace Thompson
• Laurel High: Jordhan Booth, Jackie Gaines, Kimberlynn Mai, Nadia McKenzie, Lexi Murrell and Caylee Sanson
• Northeast Jones: Teresa Abad, Tori Ball, KaDazia Keys, Bre Satcher, Charlie Nowell, Daysia Woodland
• South Jones: Morgan Breland, Mark Diers, Anna Donald, Cameron Glenn, Kaitlyn Kirksey, Kaitlyn Millsap, Halie Moffett, Kallie Murry and Conner Smith
• West Jones: Kaylin Adams, Creed Broom and Macy Kate Malone
CSpire sponsored the Leadership program this year and DJ Transit was transportation sponsor for Leadership Jones County. The Association for Excellence in Education is the funding sponsor of Future Leaders of Jones County. Sandy Holifield with the Economic Development Authority of Jones County is the coordinator of both programs.
