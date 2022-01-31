Not everyone orders a box of 250 compost worms online, but now, there’s a box of soil in teacher Emily James’ science classroom at St. John’s Day School. Earthworms wriggle around in the compost, turning the soil nutrient-rich for the garden at the back of the school.
James took it upon herself to revive the garden and turned it into a project for the students to have a hands-on approach to how things grow.
“We started this in 2021,” James said. “The garden was already here, but it was in very rough shape. It had been neglected for a while.”
The garden was a way to integrate a new approach to learning for students that takes current science standards with project-based learning, environmental studies and food production. Students in grades kindergarten through sixth learn inside and outside in the garden.
The garden had existed before but needed to be cleared and planted. With the help of her students, James got the garden into shape. She worked hard with the students to build up the soil and raise the garden beds that were filled with brush. They added good compost into the beds, pulled weeds and mulched the butterfly beds.
“One of our first tasks was to clean up the compost bins,” James said.
Now the cafeteria has compost bins for students to dispose of food waste as part of the garden’s compost for the soil. The garden boasted purple hull peas, spaghetti squash, jalapeños, herbs, cabbage, cucumbers and more during the fall harvest.
“The students have all participated in picking, shelling and cooking the peas, and we’ve actually served them in the cafeteria,” James said.
Her sixth-grade students built two different rain gardens, and fifth-graders planted winter crops. Students observed organisms in the gardens, like visiting monarch caterpillars and watching the natural cycle of plants. The students are taking more and more ownership of the garden, James said.
“Their knowledge is continuously expanding, and it’s pretty dang cool to watch and be a part of it,” she said.
The students get to connect with and build a relationship with nature, learning how to be gentle with the plants in the garden. The approach allows children to see the fruits of their efforts while watching the cycle of life right in front of them. And when it’s time to go to the garden, all of the students are enthusiastic about being in that space.
“A lot of them have never really seen food production, as they haven’t gotten to experience it a lot, and they’ve made this really incredible connection,” James said.
James’ goal is to get students to learn how to be stewards of the environment, respect and care for all living things and understand their part in the ecosystem.
“That’s already happening,” she said. “They are coming away with so much.”
