After a “legless, homeless man” who’d been living under a bridge got a bath and took up residence outside a community center in south Jones County, supervisors were asked to make a rule prohibiting that sort of thing.
“They hooked up a water hose, gave him a bath, then took him back where he came from,” said Kathy Harrison, the longtime president of the Boggy Community Center.
Residents who were trying to help the unidentified homeless man first asked to take him inside the community center to bathe him, but Harrison told them they couldn’t. They then asked to take the man to the Boggy Volunteer Fire Department, where Harrison’s son is chief.
“That shower is for the men after they have to go to a fire, then come back,” she said.
Harrison said she taught the young man when he was in fourth grade. The only thing he remembered about him, she said, was that she “kept taking his knife away.”
Residents started trying to help him after he took up residence under a bridge near the community center, she said.
“You have to want to help yourself to be helped,” she said. “He refused help and talked ugly” to some people who were trying to help him.
The man was looking for some women associated with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department who had helped him out earlier, Harrison said.
“I told him to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to find out,” she said.
The final straw for Harrison was when she came to the community center the weekend before the special election for the District 88 Senate Seat on Tuesday, June 23.
“There was a settlement in front of the building,” she said, describing the scene to supervisors. The man was lying on a church pew in front of the community center, clothes strewn on another pew, his wheelchair, bulldog and a bag of dog food nearby, tuna containers and beer cans on the ground. “I couldn’t believe what I saw. We were about to have voting there and there was litter everywhere. I was not happy.”
Harrison said the man “sleeps all day and does whatever he does at night,” suggesting that he has been stealing from residents. “Late at night, he gets in the middle of the road and tries to stop traffic.” He has also started fires under the bridge, and when volunteers responded, they found him “naked, with beer cans all around,” she said.
What’s been going on is “unacceptable,” she said, adding that she spent two hours cleaning up and “getting rid of the urine smell” at the facility before the election. She threatened to resign as president of the community center if something isn’t done.
“I’m 70 years old and I don’t want to deal with this,” she said.
She asked supervisors to put something in the rules governing community centers to address people residing at them.
“It is not a homeless shelter,” she said. “It’s for reunions, birthday parties and for voting, and it’s a nice facility.”
Supervisor David Scruggs made a motion to add a rule that no one could live at any of the community centers in the county, and it was adopted unanimously.
Harrison said she had called Sheriff Joe Berlin about the man, but the man could not be located.
Board President Johnny Burnett said he had learned that the man had been relocated to a mobile home.
About 10 minutes later — when a Hattiesburg man was making a presentation about removing old, non-functional segregated water fountains from the courthouse — Harrison came back in with another man and interrupted to tell the board that the legless, homeless man was not living in the location that Burnett said he was.
In other business, supervisors unanimously approved ad valorem tax exemptions for Duff Real Estate (Southern Tire Mart), Dunn Roadbuilders, Howard Industries, Laurel Machine & Foundry, Morgan Brothers Millwork, Real Property Reserve (Deepwell Energy Service), Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms.
They also approved four budget amendments that were presented by Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller, including the transfer of $50,138 from the Garbage Department to the General Fund and $49,535 from the General Fund to the sheriff’s department’s Highway Interdiction Fund. That money could be used to pay the note on new vehicles, Miller told Berlin.
In another matter, residents may be able to get ash from organic debris that’s being burned in areas that were struck by tornadoes in April. The ash is used to spread over pastureland and allowing residents to get it would help them and save about $4 per cubic yard hauling it to Perry County.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said that the county would soon be under federal guidelines for how to deal with employees who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been around someone who has been infected. It’s mandated that they have up to two weeks (80 hours) paid leave.
“I’ve got a man with it that’s been in the hospital going on seven weeks,” Burnett said.
It was the first meeting back for Beat 5 Supervisors Travares Comegys, who has been participating via telephone since mid-march, when the governor put the state in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisors met in the courtroom at Ellisville so they could spread out.
“Thank you for supporting me … due to health concerns of my family,” he said. “I appreciate everyone spreading out.”
He asked that it continue until the pandemic has passed “to protect ourselves and the people participating in the meeting.”
