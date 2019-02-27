The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will present a Leontyne Price tribute concert by Llettesha Sylvester on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the museum. The concert is free and open to the public.
Sylvester, a distinguished soprano and vocalist with the Mississippi Opera, will perform notable arias, art songs and spirituals from Price’s most distinguished roles. Sylvester is an award-winning classical and gospel vocalist who completed her Artist Diploma in Music Performance at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. She is currently a senior at Alcorn State University.
Born and raised in Laurel, Price rose to international acclaim in the 1950s and ’60s as one of the leading opera singers of the era. With a powerful soprano voice and magnetic stage presence, she became the first African-American to sing leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera.
Sylvester’s performance is in conjunction with the current LRMA exhibition “O Patria Mia: Leontyne Price and Aïda,” on view in the LRMA Lower Level Galleries through April 28.
The exhibition is sponsored by First State Bank, The Chisholm Foundation, Tim Lawrence and Kellon Lawrence of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Jackson and the Jean Chisholm Lindsey Exhibition Endowment Fund.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The museum is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.