Benefits package pushes pay to almost $20 per hour, Parker says
Jones County School District bus drivers’ pay didn’t increase as much as other district workers, and they make less money than drivers in other Pine Belt districts, they claim in a letter to the Leader-Call.
“Drivers are told over and over again how important their position is and how much we are appreciated, however time and time again drivers are overlooked when it comes to pay scale,” according to the letter. “It is no easy task to operate a bus safely while students are being disruptive, unpredictable weather conditions, high temperatures in a non-air-conditioned vehicle and navigating other obstacles that we may occur on a route.”
Some positions were given close to a 10 percent increase, but drivers and maintenance workers got an increase of only 2 percent, the letter continued.
Superintendent Tommy Parker said that drivers received a 4.7-percent pay increase on their base salary, plus benefits. A new driver starts at $12.25 per hour, up from $11.75 last year. With benefits, the hourly compensation comes to $19.62 an hour, Parker said, noting that not all neighboring districts provide any benefits. Employees such as cafeteria workers and custodians got a larger percentage increase because they were making much less per hour than drivers, Parker said.
“Many were making just above minimum wage,” he said, noting that starting pay for new custodians and cafeteria workers is $8.17 and $8.68 per hour, respectively. “We were trying to address those making just above minimum wage. All hourly employees get increases for years of experience.”
The base pay for Jones County bus drivers is $8,850, which breaks down to about $12.20 per hour, according to the letter signed by “Jones County Bus Drivers,” while surrounding districts are paying $15 to $18 per hour with a four- to six-hour minimum. The letter did start by thanking officials for the pay increase this year.
“No one decides to drive a school bus to make a living or to become wealthy, but in hopes to make a difference in the lives of students,” the letter continues. “The health insurance/retirement package is a huge incentive for drivers to drive, but is there room for more incentives in pay?”
Parker pointed out that drivers can get annual pay supplements ranging from $187 to $5,000 for running special routes.
“Some districts do not allow bus drivers to participate in the retirement, so they pay more to compensate for that, and most do not pay for the insurance for retirees,” he added.
In the letter, the drivers quoted an old U.S. Army saying, “Take care of your people and they’ll take care of you,” and that holds true in every job, they wrote.
“We need support from you,” they wrote. “We have many difficulties to face each day with bus discipline, upset parents and buses breaking down and not being fixed correctly or in a timely manner.
“Mechanics do not have the proper tools needed to complete their jobs. The shop foreman does not care about the buses nor the drivers. Often, we are told
there is no money to fix the issues or rather to just deal with issues. Drivers need support. We need someone to take care of us. It is time for drivers to be shown how important you all say we are to the district.”
The letter was addressed to Parker, district transportation director Robert Benoit and school board members. As a matter of policy, the Leader-Call doesn’t publish letters that aren’t signed by an individual with contact information to verify the writer’s identity. But the paper did decide to check into the matters brought to its attention by the writers.
