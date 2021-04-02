The Laurel Fire Department will be doing its annual hydrant testing starting Monday and lasting until May 21. The LFD will be conducting tests Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. LFD Chief Leo Brown asks residents to:
• Stay a safe distance behind the fire trucks because they will be making sudden and frequent stops.
• Do not drive through the high-pressure water — it can shatter windshields.
• The streets will be wet in the neighborhoods, so drive carefully.
• If you are experiencing a loss of water pressure or discoloration, it is normal during this process and will only last a few minutes.
