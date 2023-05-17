Santiago came here not knowing English, graduates at top of class
•
Leslie Santiago came to the Laurel School District not knowing a word of English. She’s leaving Laurel High School at the top of her class.
Santiago is valedictorian of the LHS Class of 2023 — the first Hispanic to earn that honor in school history — and will graduate Tuesday night.
It’s an achievement she never imagined — a word she nor anyone in her family even knew — when they moved to Laurel from Mexico.
“It was definitely a major change and culture shift coming from Mexico,” Santiago said. “In Mexico, we had a lot of family members living close by, and here, we do not, so that was a huge change for me.
“When I was little, not knowing the language made it hard to study. Learning was not a walk in the park. We couldn’t go to the doctor or grocery store like normal because we spoke no English — we needed a translator. When I was at home, my mom didn’t speak English, so when it came to homework or parent-teacher meetings, that was difficult.
“I started the English Learning Program in kindergarten and graduated from it in fourth or fifth grade. I had to grow up kind of fast because I had to become the translator and helper for the family. It made me mature, and I think it also helped me be here where I am as the valedictorian.”
Carolina Reeves-Garcia, ELP coordinator for the school district, was Santiago’s first teacher when she started kindergarten, so she takes special pride in the achievement.
“I am extremely proud of Leslie Santiago,” Reeves-Garcia said. “She represents what our EL program is all about. She is the proof that the EL program is doing great things in Laurel. She is the very first Hispanic and former EL student to become valedictorian.
“The goal of the program is to learn the language and succeed academically, and Leslie exemplifies that. She has a special gift. She has always worked extremely hard and once she overcame the language barrier she really blossomed.”
And Santiago is passing on what she has learned, not only to younger siblings, but to a parent, as well.
“I have been helping my siblings learn English, especially my 8-year-old sister,” Santiago said. “My mom is in the adult English Learning classes offered at Laurel High, and I help her study and prepare for assignments she has in the class.”
As if all of that wasn’t enough, Santiago took on an extra class load by taking the “middle college program” at Jones College and earning a degree there, too. Still, she’s all smiles — and she intends to make a career out of helping other people’s smiles, too.
“It is a crazy feeling to receive my college degree before I get my high school diploma,” she said with a laugh. “When I heard about the middle college program, I knew it was an amazing opportunity, so I went all in for it.
“I think, besides being book-smart, it’s good to have a working skill. My dad is a welder, and I did want to do something along those lines, so I pursued and received my two-year degree in construction/electrical.
“I enjoy helping the people in my community, so I plan on pursuing a career as a dental hygienist. There is a program at the community college I plan on attending, so I will not be going to a four-year university yet.”
The children of immigrants who don’t know the language are required to enroll in the EL program after registering for school. The program is free and helps those students set a foundation for all education that follows, school officials said. Santiago is proof of the success the program can have.
“We are extremely proud of Leslie Santiago,” LHS Principal Eric Boone said. “She is a huge testimony to the other EL students, and not only them, but people in the middle college program.” The middle college program helps select students get a head start on their college goals. These students start being selected their sophomore year since it is a two year program. They must have a composite score of 19 on the ACT with at least a score of 17 in English and 19 in math and also have a 3.25 or better GPA. Santiago more than met these requirements and received her college degree along with seven other LHS seniors in the inaugural middle college program.
Santiago said she hopes that message resonates with anyone else in a situation similar to hers.
“I was overwhelmed when I was announced as the valedictorian,” she said. “With my background and everything, I feel honored to have been chosen. My message to anyone who came from a background like me is this — I’m not anyone special. I share my background with so many people. It is not an easy path, but it is doable. If they put in the hard work and stay dedicated, they can achieve all of this as well.”
