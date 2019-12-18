Holiday activities will be plentiful starting today (Thursday) and leading into Christmas and New Year's.
The festivities will begin at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Congress Street today at 3:30 for the second annual toy giveaway and Christmas party.
The event is done in conjunction with the Nobles Foundation and the Laurel Police Department.
At 5 this evening, the Coca-Cola truck with Santa Claus will be in downtown Laurel. At 6:30, the first Christmas Movie Night will take place in the Back Lot with the showing of Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and cold temperatures for today and tonight.
On Saturday, Landrum's Homestead and Village will have Christmas candlelight tours from 4:30-8 p.m.
The homestead will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it is located on Highway 15 South of Laurel.
According to a press release, "Attendees will enjoy touring the village, Christmas music, food from the Smokehouse, meeting Santa Claus, wagon rides through our beautiful nature trails, gem mining, marshmallow roasting around the bonfire, funnel cakes, and hot chocolate. It's a magical Christmas celebration that's fun for the whole family.
"Our thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and Christmas music are sure to bring on the holiday cheer. Bring the family, tell a friend, and get excited for South Mississippi's favorite old-fashioned Christmas celebration."
Tickets are $10 per person. Children 3 and younger are free.
Laurel High School Career and Technical Center will host the first Christmas in the Parking Lot on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laurel High School's parking lot.
The event will feature food, jewelry, students' work from Skills USA and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.