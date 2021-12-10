Man who brutalized boy, kept kids in squalor gets 10 years in prison
An Ellisville man kept children in conditions that weren’t suitable for their pets, then acted “like an animal” with one of the young boys, the judge said before sending him to prison.
Douglas Lovett, 40, was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sexual battery and five counts of contributing to the neglect of a child. His time will have to be served day-for-day, with no chance for early release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
“I’m just ready to go do my time,” Lovett said when Judge Dal Williamson began asking him a series of questions that have to be asked before he can accept a plea agreement.
Lovett sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy who was in his care, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said during the proceeding in Jones County Circuit Court. When the judge asked Lovett if that was true, he looked up and began to cry before saying, “Yes.”
That charge was made after Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel in June 2018 responded to a call at 1558 Highway 29 South, where it was discovered that five children — ages 2 months, 1, 3, 9 and 11 — were living in what was described as squalor.
They were described as malnourished and covered bites from mosquitoes, fleas and lice. They had not been bathed or fed, and when they cried, they had to go stay in a vehicle in the yard.
There were five dogs inside the home, one of which had a staph infection and one that was so aggressive, it had to be locked in another room while personnel from the JCSD and Child Protective Services were there.
One child was wandering around with only a diaper on, carrying a piece of pizza crust in the yard with two pigs, a cat and a rooster. There was no running water in the house where the children were and only some baby formula and roaches in the refrigerator.
There were pizza boxes covered with flies and bowls of milk for the dogs that were also full of flies, and dirt, soiled clothing all over the floor, Martin said. The home had no air-conditioning and part of the structure had only wallpaper protecting the interior from the elements.
Lovett and two other adults who were at the home at the time were arrested and his wife Rebecca was picked up at work in Forrest County and also arrested and charged with five counts of child neglect.
At their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court, Lovett said, “I’m guilty. I’m the only one responsible for this. It’s on me. They’re my kids, she (Rebecca) works 24/7 and I’m supposed to be taking care of them.”
Three of the children are Lovett’s biological children and two are stepchildren. He eventually posted bond and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center, then failed to make his next court appearance. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest and he was surrendered by the bonding company before being taken back into custody in May.
During the investigation into the child neglect, the older boy told then-JCSD Investigator Capt. Tonya Madison that he was touched inappropriately by Lovett. That led to his charge of sexual battery.
Some JCSD personnel picked up food for the children on the way to the scene, and all who were there said they couldn’t believe how bad the conditions were.
“There’s no excuse,” Madison said at the time. “You can be the poorest of the poor, but you can still clean up ... reach out and get help.”
Madison is now an investigator with the DA’s office and was on hand for the sentencing.
“This is almost beyond comprehension,” Williamson said, looking at the file and shaking his head. “Keeping kids in filth, squalor, and your behavior with this 11-year-old boy is like an animal. I hope you seek forgiveness. You probably scarred these kids for life.”
If convicted on all counts, Lovett was facing up to 55 years in prison. But family members who now have custody of the children signed affidavits saying they agreed with the sentence because they didn’t want the children to have to go through the trauma of a trial, especially the young boy who was assaulted.
“He has enough issues,” Martin said, referring to what his guardian told her. The judge said he was “reluctantly accepting” the plea agreement because Martin is “familiar with the child” and his situation.
In addition to the prison time, Lovett will also have to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, pay $2,355 in court costs and participate in the court’s community service program. He was represented by public defender Cruz Gray.
The charges were eventually dropped against the other two adults who were in the house with Lovett at the time of his arrest and their mother was sentenced in July 2019 to three years on house arrest, two years post-release supervision and ordered to pay $1,917 in court costs and to participate in community service.
