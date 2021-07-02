The Jones County Sheriff's Department Employee of the Month for June is Patrol Division Squad Sgt. Jared Lindsey. He was nominated for the award by several JCSD employees and residents of Jones County. “Sgt. Jared Lindsey has a strong work ethic, is highly respected both within and outside our department, and is a joy to be around,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“Residents of Jones County regularly tell me how helpful and hard working
Sgt. Jared Lindsey is, and he is certainly deserving of this special honor.”
From left, Berlin, Lindsey and JCSD administrative assistant Christa McLain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.